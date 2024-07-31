Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goyal shows hope, says right steps would make India $55 trn economy by 2047

Goyal added that EV focus, and reduction in imports of goods, oil seeds, rubber and pulses would help further strengthen the domestic currency

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

He was replying to a question about feasibility to reach $55 trillion economy by 2047 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed hope that steps such as focus on self-sufficiency, technology, stronger currency and fundamentals would help India become a $55-trillion economy by 2047.
He said that the government is also focusing on areas such as moving from oil to electric vehicles and bringing quality in the manufacturing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He was replying to a question about feasibility to reach $55 trillion economy by 2047, which is the theme of K V Subramanian's book Bharat@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse.
"All this will collectively help us and a stronger currency...stronger fundamentals of economy from where we are today and hopefully will help us to (reach) $55 trillion economy," he said.
Goyal added that EV focus, and reduction in imports of goods, oil seeds, rubber and pulses would help further strengthen the domestic currency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

No rethinking on support for Chinese for investments in India: Piyush Goyal

Goyal says industry's demand for protection may derail UK, EU FTA talks

Will consider EU suggestion; come up with whatever good for industry: Goyal

No rethinking on supporting Chinese investments in India: Piyush Goyal

Hike in capital gains taxes won't adversely impact market sentiment: Goyal

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon