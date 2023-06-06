close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over-emitting nations owe India $1,446 per capita as compensation: Study

Industrialised nations of the Global North, such as US and Germany, are responsible for 90 percent of excessive levels of carbon dioxide emissions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industrialised nations of the Global North, such as the US and Germany, are responsible for 90 percent of excessive levels of carbon dioxide emissions, and could be liable to pay a total of USD 170 trillion in compensation to low-emitters like India to ensure climate change targets are met by 2050, according to a new study.

India is owed an annual compensation of USD 1,446 per capita until 2050 and a yearly compensation equivalent to 66 percent of its GDP in 2018, the study published in Nature Sustainability on Monday says.

The researchers from University of Leeds, the UK, analysed 168 countries and quantified historical responsibility for climate breakdown, based on excess carbon dioxide emissions beyond equality-based fair shares of global carbon budgets.

Climate science defines carbon budget as the amount of greenhouse gases that can be emitted for a given level of global warming (1.5 degree Celsius in this case).

They proposed an evidence-based compensation mechanism that takes into account historical responsibility for both causing and averting climate breakdown in an ambitious scenario where all countries decarbonise from current levels to net zero' by 2050, which science says would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Even under ambitious scenarios that limit global warming to 1.5?degrees Celsius, the Global North would overshoot its collective share of the carbon budget by a factor of three, appropriating half of the Global South's fair share in the process. "This is unjust," they said.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

India set to announce compliance details of carbon trading market in June

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

Residual emissions to be tackled to meet net-zero goal in 2050: Study

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

Crude Oil falls as economic fears overshadow Saudi Arabia's output cut

Fall in equity flows, flat reinvested earnings pull down gross FY23 FDI

Rupee rises 1 paisa against US dollar to close at 82.62 ahead of RBI meet

Saudi oil output cuts unlikely to lift prices to high $80s-low $90s: Citi

Indian households to make over 50% non-cash transactions by FY26: Report

A handful of low-emitting countries, especially India, would sacrifice a majority of total appropriated emissions to balance the excess of over-emitting countries and keep global heating within 1.5 degrees Celsius, the research says.

The top five over-emitting countries, including the US, Germany, Russia, the UK and Japan, would be liable to pay USD 131 trillion (more than two-thirds of total compensation.

On the other hand, the top five low-emitting countries - India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria and China - are entitled to receive USD 102 trillion in compensation or reparations.

In 2015, countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) to avoid extreme, destructive and likely irreversible effects of climate change.

Earth's global surface temperature has risen by around 1.15 degrees Celsius, and the CO2 spewed into the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution is closely tied to it.

Despite accounting for more than 17 percent of the global population, India has contributed only about 4 percent of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019.

At 2.4 tCO2e (tonne carbon dioxide equivalent), India's per capita greenhouse gas emission is far below the global average of 6.3 tCO2e, according to a report released last year by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Per capita emission in the US (14 tCO2e) is far above the global average, followed by Russia (13 tCO2e), China (9.7 tCO2e), Brazil and Indonesia (about 7.5 tCO2e each), and the European Union (7.2 tCO2e).

Research on carbon inequalities shows that some countries are overshooting their fair share of the remaining carbon budget and hold disproportionate responsibility for climate breakdown.

Many poor and developing countries argue that the overshooting countries owe compensation or reparations to undershooting countries for atmospheric appropriation and climate-related damages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Carbon emissions

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fall in equity flows, flat reinvested earnings pull down gross FY23 FDI

FDI
9 min read

Rupee rises 1 paisa against US dollar to close at 82.62 ahead of RBI meet

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Saudi oil output cuts unlikely to lift prices to high $80s-low $90s: Citi

Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Sensex, Nifty stage smart recovery in fag-end; IT stocks weak, auto rally

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon