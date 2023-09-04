Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.29%)
65576.44 + 189.28
Nifty (0.42%)
19517.45 + 82.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.79%)
5811.75 + 102.05
Nifty Midcap (1.04%)
39854.50 + 408.90
Nifty Bank (0.25%)
44547.05 + 110.95
Heatmap

Palm oil buying lifts India's August edible oil imports to record: Dealers

Palm oil imports increased from 1.09 million tons in July to 1.12 million tons in August, the highest in nine months, according to average estimates from the dealers

Palm oil buying lifts India's August edible oil imports to record: Dealers

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's edible oil imports in August rose 5% to a record 1.85 million metric tons as refiners purchased more than 1 million tons of palm oil for the second consecutive month to build stocks for upcoming festivals, four dealers told Reuters.
Higher purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could help to lower palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark futures. The buying has helped strengthen soybean oil futures and could reduce inventories in sunflower oil-producing Black Sea countries.
India's average monthly edible oil imports in the 2021/22 marketing year were 1.17 million tons, trade body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said. In July, India imported 1.76 million tons, which was also a record high.
Palm oil imports increased from 1.09 million tons in July to 1.12 million tons in August, the highest in nine months, according to average estimates from the dealers.
The SEA is likely to publish its August vegetable oil import data by mid-September.

Also Read

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Palm oil import in May to hit 27-mnth low, traders switch to soy, sunflower

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

Edible oil imports up by 39.31% to 13.11 lakh tonnes in June on high demand

September rains will limit risks to food supplies, says Food Secy Chopra

Punjab sees fivefold rise in study loans; statistics indicate exodus

Toy industry can learn from expertise of G20 members to boost manufacturing

Centre monitoring steel import situation as China shipments touch 5-yr high

CEA Nageswaran plays down impact of weakest rains in over a century

"Refiners were making aggressive buying for the upcoming festival season," said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker.
"Retail demand was moderate, but the industry is expecting it would pick up in coming months."
Sunflower oil imports jumped by 11.5% from a month earlier to 365,000 tons, the highest in seven months, while soyoil imports edged up 3.7% to 355,000 tons, dealers estimated.
As the discount of palm oil relative to soyoil and sunflower oil continues to widen, refiners are increasing their purchases in anticipation of demand during the upcoming festivals, said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage.
India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.
August imports surged because a few vessels initially intended for unloading in July at Kandla port were eventually offloaded in August due to port congestion, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading house.
Concerns over local soybean and groundnut production due to the dry weather are also prompting refiners to import more edible oils, the dealer added.
India experienced its driest August in more than a century, with the country receiving 36% less rainfall than normal during the month.
 
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Palm oil imports Palm Oil India

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon