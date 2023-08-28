Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Plastics exports decline 15% in July to $956 mn on lower demand: Plexconcil

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC), plastic raw materials, packaging items, plastic films and sheets, and plastic writing instruments and stationery witnessed a major decline in exports

plastics

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Plastics exports from the country declined 14.6 per cent to USD 956 million in July mainly due to decreasing demand in key export markets like the US and Europe, apex industry body Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) said on Monday.
The overall exports during July 2022 stood at USD 1.119 billion, Plexconcil said in a statement.
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC), plastic raw materials, packaging items, plastic films and sheets, and plastic writing instruments and stationery witnessed a major decline in exports.
Meanwhile, cumulative plastics exports during the April-July period also dropped 14.9 per cent to USD 3.741 billion as against the year-ago period.
"We are happy to see that consumer and houseware products, floor coverings, leather cloth, laminates, medical items of plastic... are doing really well. The Indian plastics industry is undergoing a phenomenal transformation and is experiencing accelerated growth in recent years," Plexconcil Executive Director Sribash Dasmohapatra said.
Some categories witnessed positive growth while others saw a decline due to global demand fluctuations, market preferences and economic conditions, he said.

Also Read

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals

No impact on company's basmati exports from price limit: LT Foods

FSDC-SC commits to remain vigilant against any build-up in vulnerabilities

Adani energy arm pursuing over $1 billion capital expenditure programme

Monthly income of food delivery workers fell 11% over 3 years: NCAER

Central govt's restrictions on rice exports puts wheat and sugar in focus

The fibre-reinforced plastic and composites category displayed notable growth, expanding 7.6 per cent due to increased sales.
Medical items made from plastic, too, saw a 6.2 per cent increase in exports, propelled by elevated sales of spectacle lenses and blood transfusion apparatus.
Exports of India's products witnessed strong growth in 2022-23, with a value of USD 12 billion, according to official data.
The top export destinations for Indian plastics products during this period were the US, China, the US and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Plastics Exports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon