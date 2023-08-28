Plastics exports decline 15% in July to $956 mn on lower demand: Plexconcil

Plastics exports from the country declined 14.6 per cent to USD 956 million in July mainly due to decreasing demand in key export markets like the US and Europe, apex industry body Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) said on Monday.

The overall exports during July 2022 stood at USD 1.119 billion, Plexconcil said in a statement.

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC), plastic raw materials, packaging items, plastic films and sheets, and plastic writing instruments and stationery witnessed a major decline in exports.

Meanwhile, cumulative plastics exports during the April-July period also dropped 14.9 per cent to USD 3.741 billion as against the year-ago period.

"We are happy to see that consumer and houseware products, floor coverings, leather cloth, laminates, medical items of plastic... are doing really well. The Indian plastics industry is undergoing a phenomenal transformation and is experiencing accelerated growth in recent years," Plexconcil Executive Director Sribash Dasmohapatra said.

Some categories witnessed positive growth while others saw a decline due to global demand fluctuations, market preferences and economic conditions, he said.

Also Read India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales? India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones A torrid summer, rise in power demand risks stalling Asia's climate goals No impact on company's basmati exports from price limit: LT Foods FSDC-SC commits to remain vigilant against any build-up in vulnerabilities Adani energy arm pursuing over $1 billion capital expenditure programme Monthly income of food delivery workers fell 11% over 3 years: NCAER Central govt's restrictions on rice exports puts wheat and sugar in focus

The fibre-reinforced plastic and composites category displayed notable growth, expanding 7.6 per cent due to increased sales.

Medical items made from plastic, too, saw a 6.2 per cent increase in exports, propelled by elevated sales of spectacle lenses and blood transfusion apparatus.

Exports of India's products witnessed strong growth in 2022-23, with a value of USD 12 billion, according to official data.

The top export destinations for Indian plastics products during this period were the US, China, the US and the European Union.