FDI equity inflows into India dip 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 per cent to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24.Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.