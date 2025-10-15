Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Guv at MPC meeting

Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Guv at MPC meeting

During the meeting, Malhotra said the benign outlook for headline and core inflation as a result of the downward revision of projections opens up policy space to further support growth

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

The governor, along with five other members of the MPC, had voted for the status quo on the short-term benchmark lending rate at the meeting that concluded on October 1. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra opined that there is room for a further rate cut and indicated it would be done at an opportune time to have a desirable impact, according to the minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting released on Wednesday.

The governor, along with five other members of the MPC, had voted for the status quo on the short-term benchmark lending rate at the meeting that concluded on October 1.

During the meeting, Malhotra said the benign outlook for headline and core inflation as a result of the downward revision of projections opens up policy space to further support growth.

 

"...even though there is a policy space to further cut the policy rate, I feel this is not the opportune time for the same, as it will not have the desirable impact.

"Therefore, I vote to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent. The intent of policy, nevertheless, is to continue to facilitate growth-enabling conditions," he said.

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said the growth-inflation mix has potentially opened some space for lowering the policy rates further.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for December 3 to 5, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dollar, Plaza Accord

India's overseas investments decline in August as US tariffs kicked in

investment deals

Festive demand, tech push lift India's PE-VC deal value to $26 bn in 2025

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Govt scraps tax exemption on imports of missile parts amid Adani prob

road tax

Electric, strong hybrid car sales slow down in UP as road tax returnspremium

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon