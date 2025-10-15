Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's overseas investments decline in August as US tariffs kicked in

India's overseas investments decline in August as US tariffs kicked in

ODI fell nearly 50% month-on-month to $1 billion; experts attribute the dip to tariff-driven uncertainty and Indian firms' preference to invest domestically

Dollar, Plaza Accord

India is currently facing a 50 per cent tariff from the United States on several goods, posing risks to labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, and marine products. ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

India’s overseas direct investment (ODI) declined by nearly 50 per cent in August 2025 to $1 billion compared with both the previous month and the corresponding month last year, according to finance ministry data.
 
Experts said the sharp decline could be linked to global uncertainty and the impact of US tariffs, which came into effect in August and weighed on investment sentiment.
 
The actual ODI outflows during April-August FY2026 rose 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $10.2 billion, indicating that the slowdown in August followed a strong start to the fiscal year.
 
“With uncertainties in the global environment and the US tariffs coming into effect, companies are preferring to reduce risk by investing within the country,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of India.
 
 
US tariffs hit labour-intensive sectors

India is currently facing a 50 per cent tariff from the United States on several goods, posing risks to labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, and marine products.
 
During the early months of FY26, ODI outflows had risen sharply, particularly in April, when investments tripled year-on-year to $2.76 billion, signalling an aggressive global expansion drive by Indian corporates.
 
“The overseas investments may be tapering now after a significant surge earlier this year. Indian companies want to become global MNCs and expand abroad. After frontloading this investment, things are flattening,” said Madhavi Arora, Economist, Emkay Global.
 
Singapore leads as top destination
 
Among destinations, Singapore emerged as the top choice for Indian outbound investment, attracting $3.1 billion in the April–August FY26 period, followed by the United States at $1.8 billion and Mauritius at $1.3 billion.
 
In terms of sectors, Financial, Insurance, and Business Services (FIBS) led with $4.3 billion in ODI, followed by Transport, Storage, and Communication Services with $1.8 billion, and manufacturing at $1.4 billion during the same period.
 
GIFT City’s growing role
 
Experts noted that Indian companies are increasingly using GIFT City as a strategic gateway for outbound investments, drawn by its regulatory clarity, tax efficiency, and operational advantages.
 
“Strategic reorientation is also being catalysed by a dynamic global policy environment. With announcements of US tariff revisions under the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, scrutiny under OECD BEPS Pillar reforms, and sustainability-linked trade measures, cross-border operations are becoming increasingly complex,” EY India said in a recent report.
 

Topics : Investment Overseas Direct Investment economy

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

