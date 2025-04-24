Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US economy likely to slow sharply amid trade tariff hikes, says Nomura

US economy likely to slow sharply amid trade tariff hikes, says Nomura

The US growth is going to slow quite sharply, close to recession, says Robert Subbaraman

However, the brokerage said it expects a cyclical slowdown in the near term due to factors independent of trade tariffs and other global headwinds.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

The sharp trade tariff hike will be inflationary for the United States economy and will lead to a slowdown, said Nomura. According to Robert Subbaraman, head of global macro research at Nomura, the higher prices will reduce consumer demand, and a high level of uncertainty is causing businesses to slow down their investment.
 
"The US growth is going to slow quite sharply, close to recession. Our forecast does not show a recession at this point, but it is quite close to a recession. So for the full year, we have growth of 1.4 per cent for the US. Before April 2, our forecast was 2 per cent. So we have lowered it," said Subbaraman.
 
 
Subbaraman added that the Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to cut rates because it will wait until it is clear that the worst of inflation is over. He added that the US central bank may only cut rates by December.
 
The brokerage said it pegs India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.8 per cent by the end of the financial year 2025–2026 (FY26), taking into account the direct and indirect impact of the trade tariffs.
 
"We are in line with the consensus view that inflation is not a challenge, so expecting it to stay around 4 per cent this year," said Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist at Nomura.

However, the brokerage said it expects a cyclical slowdown in the near term due to factors independent of trade tariffs and other global headwinds.
 
"We have had household balance sheet stress. We have had real incomes lower, especially on the urban side. The private capital expenditure cycle has been struggling, which is why even before the Trump tariffs came in, we were, in fact, below consensus on our GDP growth projection. We had 6 per cent for FY26, which we have reduced to 5.8 per cent," said Aurodeep Nandi, India economist and executive director at Nomura.
 
Nomura expects the Nifty to give low single-digit returns from current levels. The brokerage has set a target of 24,970 for the Nifty by March 2026, which is close to 3 per cent gains from Thursday's close of 24,247.
 
"We have a range on the lower side, around 21,800 to 25,600. The higher end of the range also has somewhat mid-single-digit returns," said Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of India equity research at Nomura.

Topics : US economy Nomura Trade tariffs US Federal Reserve Gross domestic product

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

