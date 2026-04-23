Private sector growth recovers in April despite export slowdown: Flash PMI

India’s private sector activity rebounded in April, supported by stronger manufacturing output and sales, after slowing to a three-year low in March amid disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, according to a private survey.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Output Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.3 in April from a final reading of 57 in March.

The index has remained above the 50 mark—indicating expansion—for 57 consecutive months.

Manufacturing led the upturn, with faster growth in output and new orders.

“Manufacturing led the resurgence with notable rebounds in rates of increase for output and sales, but price pressures intensified here,” S&P Global said in a release.

Companies cited improved demand conditions, capacity expansion, rising new work inflows and technology investments as key drivers of activity.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said the recovery followed a slowdown in March due to West Asia-related disruptions.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in April from 53.9 in March, which had been near a four-year low.

The services PMI Business Activity Index also edged up to 57.9 from 57.5 in March, though the pace of expansion remained slower compared to manufacturing.

Manufacturers recorded stronger gains in output and new orders than service providers. Export growth was mixed across sectors.

While manufacturing exports grew at the fastest pace in nine months, services exports expanded at the slowest pace in over a year. At the composite level, growth in new export business slowed compared to March.

Input cost pressures remained elevated, driven by higher fuel, gas, oil and raw material prices.

Survey participants highlighted rising costs for chemicals, food, jute, leather, metals, rubber and transportation. Gas shortages were also cited as a factor pushing up prices.

The overall rate of input cost inflation, although easing slightly from March, was still among the steepest in nearly three years.

Companies passed on part of the higher costs through increased selling prices, though output price inflation remained lower than input cost inflation.

Hiring activity strengthened in April, with job creation reaching a 10-month high.

Employment growth was stronger in manufacturing than in services, supported by rising business requirements, expansion plans and positive outlook for the year ahead.

The survey indicated that firms are building buffer inventories to manage ongoing supply-side uncertainties.

S&P Global compiles flash PMI data based on responses from around 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers, with final PMI figures for April scheduled for release in early May.