NPSPL to set up ₹2,550 cr cathode material project in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved an investment of Rs 2,550 crore by NPSPL Speciality Chemicals Private Ltd to set up a cathode material manufacturing facility in Chittoor district.

The facility will come up on 105 acres in Gudupalle Mandal and will manufacture cathode materials, a critical component in lithium-ion batteries used across electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage systems.

Cathode materials determine battery performance, energy density, lifecycle and safety, making them central to modern electronics and clean energy ecosystems.

The project is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports for key battery components and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

It positions Andhra Pradesh at the intersection of two major trends: expansion of electronics manufacturing and the global transition to electrification.

Approved under the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy (4.0) 2025–30, the project has been granted a customised incentive package, including:

Capital subsidies

100 per cent electricity duty exemption for 10 years

Power cost reimbursement

Classification as a high energy-intensive industry

The project is among the first 10 approved under the policy, giving it early-mover advantages.

The facility is expected to create around 400 direct jobs and support a wider ecosystem, including:

Battery manufacturing

Electric vehicle supply chains

Electronics hardware production

Ancillary chemical and materials industries

Why are cathode materials critical?

Cathode materials account for a significant share of battery costs and play a key role in technological differentiation.

Building domestic capacity in this segment is seen as essential for long-term competitiveness in EVs, renewable energy and electronics manufacturing.

As global supply chains evolve and demand for batteries rises, cathode materials have emerged as a strategic component.

The project is expected to strengthen India’s upstream integration in battery manufacturing and enhance its position in the global electronics and energy value chain.