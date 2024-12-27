Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 05:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Current account deficit narrows to at $11.2 bn in July-September: RBI

Current account deficit narrows to at $11.2 bn in July-September: RBI

The current account deficit stood at $11.2 bn, or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the reporting quarter, compared with a revised deficit of $11.3 bn or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the same quarter a year ago

trade deficit

The deficit stood at a $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter. | Representative Image

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's current account deficit moderated slightly from a year earlier in the July-September quarter, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account deficit stood at $11.2 billion, or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the reporting quarter, compared with a revised deficit of $11.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the same quarter a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The deficit stood at a $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

forex

Forex reserves drop to over seven-month low of $644.39 bn as of Dec 20

coal

Year 2025 to transform coal sector with first exchange, gasification & more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear the decks for the launch of a new asset class—aimed at bridging the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS)—along with the MF Lite framework for passive fund h

PMS players breach threshold, set to have non-EPFO assets of over Rs 10 trn

India USA

India eyes $25 billion export opportunity in US amid China tariff dispute

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Over 600k loans worth Rs 27,000 cr disbursed on ULI platform: RBI report

Topics : Current Account Deficit india's current account deficit RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon