RBI announces MPC schedule for FY26, first rates decision on April 9

RBI announces MPC schedule for FY26, first rates decision on April 9

Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings for financial year 2025-26.

The rate-setting panel will hold its first meeting of the fiscal from April 7-9 and the next will begin on June 4, as per an official statement.

Typically, the six-member panel votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed.

The second bi-monthly policy review meeting will end on June 6, the statement said, adding that this will be followed by three-day meetings in August, September, December, and February.

 

The six-member panel headed by the governor has three external members.

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.

The committee at its last meeting held in February had reduced the key short-term lending rate by 25 basis points after a gap of nearly 5 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

