Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Despite heavy outflows scheduled in the next few days, the worst of the liquidity deficit may be over with the Reserve Bank of India signalling to support banks with variable rate repo auctions, market participants said.

Approximately Rs 4 trillion of outflows are expected due to advance tax and GST payments in December. Bond market participants anticipate a mitigation of liquidity strain through factors such as the reversal of variable rate reverse repo (VRRR), and government spending. Redemption of Rs 59,533 crore bonds is scheduled in January.

“Market feels that the RBI has given its first signal towards liquidity by conducting a VRR to reduce the impending tightness in liquidity. I think the worst of the liquidity deficit is over and from here on, we will see slight easing of liquidity day by day. This could also mean that the rate hike era is truly over,” Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts said.

Around Rs 2 trillion outflows are expected via advance tax payments, market participants said. Additionally, there will be Rs 1.6 trillion- Rs 1.7 trillion worth of outflows through GST payments.

The liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter. The Reserve Bank of India infused Rs 59,260 crore, and Rs 1.5 trillion on Friday and Sunday respectively. The banking system liquidity widened to a near five-year high on November 21 on the back of monthly goods and services tax payments. The central bank had infused Rs 1.74 trillion on that day.

“The RBI has been very clear about the fact that liquidity was relatively on the much tighter side given the outflows that have happened on account of GST and other factors. This is a quarter ending and most of the quarter endings generally see liquidity on the relatively tighter side. That’s the reason they have provided the VRR auction which has eased liquidity to a certain extent. But given the fact that it is just a 7-day instrument that they have given, this necessarily means that they are also expecting that the liquidity will improve once the government spending comes in,” said Indranil Pan, Chief economist at YES Bank.

Against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion, the Reserve Bank of India received bids worth Rs 2.7 trillion at the 7-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction. Banks borrowed the amount at a weighted average rate of 6.63 per cent. The central bank conducted a VRR auction after six months. Before this, the last time the central bank conducted a VRR auction was on June 19. Significant demand was also fuelled by elevated call rates and tri-party repo (Treps) rates in the market, dealers said.

The market expects that the central bank may abstain from conducting Open Market Operations (OMO) of bond sales in the near term. However, if and when foreign inflows into bonds materialize, the central bank could potentially utilise OMOs as a tool to manage liquidity, absorbing excess funds in the system.

“The market is not even thinking about OMO right now, because the governor made it clear that they would use the tool only to deal with liquidity, and given the current scenario, OMO is out of the question,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

The RBI had been conducting variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions for the past six months in order to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. However, banks remained reluctant to participate in the VRRR auctions given the tight liquidity.