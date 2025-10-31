Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's Apr-Sep fiscal deficit at ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of FY26 target

India's Apr-Sep fiscal deficit at ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of FY26 target

India's Apr-Sep fiscal deficit at ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of FY26 target

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre’s fiscal deficit for the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26) stood at ₹5,73,123 crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. 
As per the report, the Centre’s total receipts up to September amounted to ₹17,30,216 crore, or 49.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for the year. This included ₹12,29,370 crore from tax revenue (net to Centre), ₹4,66,076 crore from non-tax revenue, and ₹34,770 crore from non-debt capital receipts, the CAG said.
 
    

More From This Section

rare earth magnet, magnet

Some companies in India get China licences to import REMs, says MEA

Rupee

Rupee slips sharply as hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cut in Dec fade

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal stresses need for export diversification amid tariff heat

penthouse, housing, hotels

Stats ministry plans fresh look at CPI housing gauge, seeks public feedbackpremium

Assocham

Assocham for easing direct tax measures to spur investor confidence

Topics : Fiscal Deficit economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon