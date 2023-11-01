close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

The Income Tax Department appreciated taxpayers and tax professionals for on-time compliance, resulting in a record number of filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till October 31

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

"The Department urges all taxpayers and tax professionals to continue to make tax-related compliances in time," it added

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department appreciated taxpayers and tax professionals for on-time compliance, resulting in a record number of filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till October 31, 2023, said a press release by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
According to the official release, October 31 was the due date for filing ITRs (other than ITR-7) for taxpayers (not having any international or specified domestic transaction), in whose case books of account were required to be audited.
The total number of ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24 filed till October 31, 2023, is more than 7.65 crore, which is 11.7% higher as compared to the total number of ITRs of 6.85 crore for AY 2022-23 filed till November 7, 2022, which was the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year, said the official statement.
Further, the total number of ITRs filed in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 for all assessment years up to October 31, 2023, stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to the total number of ITRs of 7.78 crore filed in FY 2022-23, added the official statement.
The press release further mentioned that out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified. Further, out of 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore have already been processed till October 31, 2023, which means that almost 96% of the verified ITRs stand processed.
According to the press note from CBDT, October 31, 2023, was also the due date for filing some crucial statutory forms like Form 10B, 10BB and Form 3CEB.
The total number of various types of statutory forms filed up to October 31, 2023, stands at more than 1.44 crore.
During the peak filing days, the e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing of Forms and ITRs, said the official release.
This effectiveness of the e-filing portal was widely appreciated by taxpayers and professionals on various platforms including Social Media.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online

Income tax return: Cleartax introduces platform for auto filing of ITR-2

Centre may moderate FY25 disinvestment target amid limited asset sales

Petrol, diesel consumption jumps in Oct as festive spending surges: Report

Power consumption grows nearly 22% to 138.94 billion units in October

Govt clears 110 applications for laptop imports, other IT hardware products

Govt may extend curbs on rice exports as output expected to drop: Report

The press note also highlighted the support provided by the helpdesk to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions.
The press note further mentioned that the helpdesk team also supported the resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/stakeholders and assisting them with different issues on a near real-time basis.
According to the official release, eight webinars related to the filing of auditable and time-barring forms, filing of ITR-3/5/6, DSC registration, and form 10B/10BB filing were conducted to guide the taxpayers and tax professionals and educational videos pertaining to the same were also uploaded on the e-filing portal.
The Income Tax Department in the official statement by CBDT said, "The Department expresses its gratitude to all the taxpayers and tax professionals for their support in compliances and requests the attention of taxpayers who are yet to file the Forms and ITRs, to file them."
"The Department urges all taxpayers and tax professionals to continue to make tax-related compliances in time," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Income Tax filing income tax return CBDT

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon