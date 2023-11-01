close
Power consumption grows nearly 22% to 138.94 billion units in October

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 113.94 BU, higher than 112.79 billion units recorded in October 2021, according to government data

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
The country's power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 138.94 billion units (BU) in October, showing a surge in electricity demand due to festivities and increased economic activities.
In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 113.94 BU, higher than 112.79 billion units recorded in October 2021, according to government data.
The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 221.62 GW in October. The peak power supply stood at 186.90 GW in October 2022 and 174.44 GW in October 2021.
The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.
The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August. In September this year, it was 240.17 GW.
Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall.
They said power consumption grew in August and September, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of festive season.
They stated that the double-digit growth in power consumption in the month of October reflects the impact of festivities and better economic activities.
There were festivals of Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera in October.
The experts are of the view that power consumption growth will remain steady in coming months due to festivities and improvement in economic activities.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

