Govt clears 110 applications for laptop imports, other IT hardware products

As many as 111 applications were received so far seeking authorization for the import of IT products, the official added

IT hardware, electronics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The government has cleared about 110 applications of the 111 requests received for allowing imports of laptops, computers and other IT hardware products so far, an official said.
The companies that received approvals include Dell International Services India, Appl India, HP India Sales Pvt Ltd, Lenovo (India), ASUS India, IBM India, Samsung India Electronics, Xiaomi Technology India, Cisco Commerce India, Siemens Ltd and Bosch Ltd, the official said.
As many as 111 applications were received so far seeking authorization for the import of IT products, the official added.
The government last month tweaked curbs on imports of laptops and computers, allowing importers to bring in shipments of IT hardware from overseas on a mere 'authorisation' upon detailing quantity and value.
The new 'import management system' is aimed at monitoring shipments of laptops, tablets and computers into the country without hurting market supply or creating a cumbersome licensing regime.
"Around 110 import authorisations have been issued till date. All major IT hardware companies have already availed authorisations. All applications received are being disposed of within the time stipulated. There is no pendency as on date," the official said.
The new license regime is applicable to laptops, personal computers (including tablet computers), microcomputers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines to ensure India's trusted supply chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electronics Technology IT hardware GST

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

