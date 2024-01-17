Red Sea crisis: Commerce department urges FinMin to maintain credit flow

The Commerce Department on Wednesday discussed with the Finance Ministry the need to maintain credit flow to exporters grappling with higher trade costs due to ongoing challenges in the Red Sea region, a senior government official said.

The discussion took place during an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. The meeting aimed at strategising measures to tackle the impact on trade due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis.

“There were discussions on how things can be improved in this area. We have told the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to monitor to ease bank credit and ensure credit flow is maintained for exporters,” the official cited above said.

In addition, the Shipping Ministry was asked to ensure the volume of trade from major ports is not affected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and the inputs from relevant ministries,” the official noted.

While the Defence Ministry will focus on improving the surveillance mechanism in the Red Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs is holding diplomatic negotiations with Iran on the issue.

Government officials are of the view that the situation isn’t ‘alarming’ as of now, although re-routing and taking longer shipping routes have escalated freight costs.

On Monday, the Commerce Department had said that an increase in attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping vessels travelling through the lower Red Sea has resulted in a combined impact of higher freight costs, insurance premiums, and longer transit times, which could make imported goods ‘significantly more expensive’.

The Red Sea strait is vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic and 12 per cent of global trade. As much as 80 per cent of India's merchandise trade with Europe passes through the Red Sea.

As many as 95 per cent of vessels have rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 4,000 to 6,000 nautical miles and 14 to 20 days to journeys.