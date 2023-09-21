MotoGP Bharat, Trade show: Transport, traffic, tickets, dates and more

Two major events will be taking place from September 21 to 25, when India will be hosting MotoGP Bharat and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida. Here is everything you need to know about both events: dates, timing, venue, transport and traffic advisory for attendees and commuters.

MotoGP Bharat

Grand Prix motorcycle racing is a premier class of motorcycle road racing sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme. MotoGp is its oldest motorsport World Championship.

Generally, there are 19 races around the world from March to November. MotoGP Bharat will be the 13th race on the circuit, featuring 22 riders from 11 teams.

Dates: September 22-24 (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Buddh International Circuit (BIC)

Ticket prices: From Rs 800 to Rs 1.80 lakh for premium seats.

All-day passes grant access to Friday's free practice sessions, the qualifying rounds, the Saturday Sprint, and the Grand Prix showdown on Sunday.

Registration for MotoGP 2023 opened in June 2023, with tickets available for purchase through BookMyShow.

Transport:

Shuttle services are available from key metro stations in Delhi-NCR, including Sector 142 and Botanical Garden stations in Noida. These services cater exclusively to race ticket holders, running from 7 am to 9:30 am for drop-off at the BIC and starting again at 7 pm for the return trip.

Prices for these shuttle journeys range from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, depending on the location.

Organisers are offering paid doorstep pick-up and drop-off cab services in partnership with BookMyShow and Mojo Box, the official travel partner.

Those arriving in their own vehicles can avail of paid parking at the venue.

Schedule:

On Friday, the first practice race revs up at 9:30 am, with practice races on Saturday and Sunday kicking off at 9 am and 11 am, respectively. The main event, the Grand Prix race, will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday. Spectators can access the stands an hour before the first race of the day.

International Trade Show

President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first International Trade Show . 17 government departments have received approval to set up stalls, and more than 400 international buyers have reportedly confirmed their participation.

Date: September 21-25 (Thursday to Monday)



Venue: Hall no. 2, second floor, India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida

There will be stalls on tourism and culture, with the largest stall allocated to "One District One Product", a flagship programme of UP that aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products.

The show is being organised on a total area of 2,088 square metres.

There will be stalls of Namami Gange and departments, including water supply, energy, and non-conventional energy. Housing and urban planning, horticulture and food processing, livestock and milk development and the fisheries departments will also be showcased. Stalls on the agriculture department, sugarcane development and the sugar industry department will also be present, as will stalls from health and family welfare and medical education departments.

Transport:

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will ensure direct connectivity for those attending the trade show from September 21 to 25 using the "Aqua Line".

The Knowledge Park-2 metro station is the closest station (approximately 500 metres) to the expo centre.

NMRC has increased the frequency of the metro by 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm to manage large crowds.

Parking facilities will be available for the general public at eight Aqua Line metro stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector 137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1.

Traffic advisory

The traffic police have advised commuters to take Noida's internal routes to travel to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Lucknow during the days of the Trade Show, according to a report by Hindustan Times. As thousands of people are expected to visit the show, the traffic police will keep an eye on vehicle movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. In the evening, at the end of the day's show, commuters may not be allowed to take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

"We will enforce traffic restrictions from 2 pm on Thursday," said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), as the President will be travelling to inaugurate the trade show.

Trade show visitors from Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are, however, advised to take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach the venue. Parking facilities are available for 13,000 vehicles at the Nasa grounds of Knowledge Park. Parking facilities have also been made at the campus of GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management.

Traffic police also urge visitors to use the metro services to avoid traffic jams, especially over the busy weekend.

Moreover, public road transport, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and heavy vehicles, have been completely banned on the route. The traffic police may also restrict non-commercial vehicles movement. This depends on traffic pressure and VIP movement.