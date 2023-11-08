Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling gear up for holiday season

E-commerce giant Amazon said that Indian exporters on its Amazon Global Selling programme are geared to showcase millions of 'Made in India' products to customers worldwide during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale events. This year, customers will have more days to shop than last year’s event. Indian exporters have launched over 50,000 new products on Amazon’s global websites for the sale event that starts on November 17 and ends on November 27.

“With tens of thousands of Indian exporters showcasing a vast Made in India selection to customers globally, we believe that the 2023 BFCM sale and the holiday season will help accelerate the growth of sellers on our programme,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India.

The company had previously pledged to digitise 10 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.

“By the end of this year, we would have touched $8 billion out of the $20 billion (export) number that we've talked about,” said Wakankar, in an interview. “To reach $5 billion (exports achieved mid-last year), it took seven years and the next $3 billion took a year and a half. We expect the next $12 billion is going to take only two years.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season globally. Customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family. Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products across categories including home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care by exporters across the country. Other such categories include office products, jewellery, beauty, and furniture.

Amazon has slashed the subscription fee for Indian exporters to enable more businesses to leverage e-commerce exports. This applies to the sellers joining its Global Selling programme. For the first three months, the fee has been reduced from $120 ($39.99 per month) to just $1. This limited-time offer is available to exporters joining this programme on or before March 31, 2024.

Amazon has also expanded its flagship cross-border logistics programme called SEND, by enabling a hassle-free ocean freight logistics solution. This has been done at competitive rates and end-to-end trackability. This allows exporters to better plan their inventory. SEND has been active for over a year providing air carrier services for small parcel delivery. With SEND, Indian exporters can avail cross-border logistics services from multiple third-party service providers across the air and ocean. Here they can ship their goods to Amazon fulfilment centres in the US.

SEND was launched in 2022, and thousands of exporters are already benefiting from the programme.

“Our business on Amazon Global Selling is trending nearly 4X year-over-year in 2023 with peak shopping events like Prime Day leading to nearly 10x vs business as usual (BAU) sales,” said Hemant Pisharody, business head at Homespun Global. “We are really excited about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event and are looking forward to a similar business lift during the holiday season.”

Sneh Vaswani, co-founder and chief executive officer at Miko, an innovative robotics start-up said that the firm launched Miko Mini, a smaller version of its Miko 3 AI robot, to introduce the latest technology to young learners worldwide. It was quite a hit during Amazon Prime Day globally and resulted in expanding their customer base and over 20X spike in sales. “Now, with the holiday season around the corner, we are aiming big and are running a promotion campaign on New York's Times Square,” said Vaswani. “We are really excited to be a part of the holiday spirit along with our customers globally.”

In the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days Sale on October 10 and 11, 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70 per cent year-over-year and 170 per cent vs business as usual (BAU) period. During the Prime Day Sale in July 2023, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw their business grow nearly 70 per cent year-over-year.