Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm, rural workers drops to 5.01% and 5.05% in Dec

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers drops to 5.01% and 5.05% in Dec

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) remained unchanged for December 2024 at 1,320 and 1,331 points, respectively

Rupee, inflation

The corresponding figures for November 2024 were 5.35 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.47 per cent for CPI-RL. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent in December from 5.35 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively, in November 2024.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) remained unchanged for December 2024 at 1,320 and 1,331 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1320 points and 1331 points, respectively, in November 2024.

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for December 2024 were recorded at 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in December 2023, it added.

 

The corresponding figures for November 2024 were 5.35 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.47 per cent for CPI-RL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India to overcome impact from Trump's trade policies, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes

India's digital economy set to overtake agriculture, mfg by 2030: MeitY

construction labour worker

Chhattisgarh to open doors to 300,000 houses under PMAY-Gramin scheme

PremiumDonald trump, Trump

Trump administration's stance may open doors for bilateral FTA with India

PremiumClimate

US President Donald Trump's anti-climate diktat opens more doors for India

Topics : Inflation Rural India Consumer Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon