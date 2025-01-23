Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's digital economy set to overtake agriculture, mfg by 2030: MeitY

India's digital economy set to overtake agriculture, mfg by 2030: MeitY

India's digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, contributing to nearly one-fifth of national income by 2030, according to a MeitY report

How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes

Representational Image

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s digital economy is poised to grow nearly twice as fast as the overall economy, contributing nearly one-fifth of the country’s national income by 2029-2030, according to a report by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
 
The report, titled ‘Estimation and Measurement of India's Digital Economy’, released on January 22, is the first of its kind to quantify the value addition and employment generated by India’s burgeoning digital sector.
 
Highlighting the sector’s transformative potential, the report states that the digital economy’s share is expected to surpass agriculture and manufacturing in less than six years. “In the short run, the highest growth is likely to come from the growth of digital intermediaries and platforms, followed by higher digital diffusion and digitalisation of the rest of the economy. This will eventually lower the share of digitally enabling ICT industries in the digital economy,” the report noted.
 
   
Current contribution and projections
 
As of 2022-23, the digital economy contributed 11.74 per cent of India’s national income, equivalent to Rs 28.94 trillion ($368 billion) in Gross Value Added (GVA) and Rs 31.64 trillion ($402 billion) in GDP. This share is projected to rise to 13.42 per cent by 2024-25, according to the MeitY report.

Also Read

PremiumArtificial intelligence, AI

Sovereign artificial intelligence: A strategic imperative for coming wave

Digital Economy

Tejasvi Addagada on India's DPDP 2025 Rules: A Catalyst for Competitive Advantage in the Global Digital Economy

PremiumThe Centre, in collaboration with states, has proposed to classify unregulated lending as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, with penalties including imprisonment of up to 10 years. The finance ministry has invited feedback by February 13 from st

India's $30 trillion dream: Digital economy and rural telecom hold the key

online gaming digital gaming

Nazara to invest Rs 982 cr in PokerBaazi parent firm, buy 47.7% stake

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Nifty Realty stocks trade below 200-DMAs; index down 18% in Jan; what next?

 
The largest contribution—7.83 per cent of the national GVA—comes from sectors such as information and communication services, telecom, and the manufacturing of electronics, computers, and communication equipment. Big Tech players, digital platforms, and intermediaries account for nearly 2 per cent of the GVA, while industries like BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), trade, and education add another 2 per cent.
   
Employment in the digital economy
 
The report estimates that the digital economy employed 14.67 million workers in 2022-23, accounting for 2.55 per cent of India’s total workforce. By comparison, agriculture remained the largest employer, with 263.6 million workers (45.8 per cent of the workforce), while manufacturing employed 65.6 million workers (11.4 per cent).

More From This Section

construction labour worker

Chhattisgarh to open doors to 300,000 houses under PMAY-Gramin scheme

PremiumDonald trump, Trump

Trump administration's stance may open doors for bilateral FTA with India

PremiumClimate

US President Donald Trump's anti-climate diktat opens more doors for India

rice

Rice exports steady in 2024 despite curbs; basmati shipments surge

US India Trade

Centre mulls lower duties, more imports to counter Trump's tariff threats

Topics : Digital economy Indian economic growth indian government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon