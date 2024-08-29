Business Standard
Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively, in June this year

Rupee, inflation

The corresponding figures for June 2024 were 7.02 per cent for CPI-AL and 7.04 per cent for CPI-RL.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers eased to 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, respectively, in July.
The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively, in June this year.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and for rural labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 10 points each in July, reaching 1,290 and 1,302, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.
The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 points and 1,292 points, respectively, a year ago.
According to the statement, year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI RL for July were recorded at 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, compared to 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July, 2023.
retail inflation July retail inflation rural households

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

