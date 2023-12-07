Rs 24,000 cr investments at Bengal biz meet to be implemented over 2 yrs

The North Bengal business meet has elicited investments worth Rs 24,000 crore which would be implemented in a span of one to two years, an official of the West Bengal government said on Thursday.

Chief secretary of the West Bengal government H K Dwivedi said that the investment proposals have been received from various sectors.

Business organisations and trade bodies of eight districts in the northern part of West Bengal have participated in the business meet held here on Thursday, he said.

Dwivedi said the state government has been very proactive in encouraging investors to make investments in West Bengal and has been extending support for the same.

He said that after the present government came into power in the state, there have been notable industrial investments in North Bengal.

Discussions on the overall development of the infrastructure of North Bengal also took place at the business meet, he added.



Reliance Industries to pump Rs 20K cr more into Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took fresh guard at the 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), held last month, wooing investors to a “peaceful and harmonious state with a stable government”.

The loudest response to the pitch came from Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years.

“Today, from this podium, let me assure you that Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal’s growth. Bengal has been one of the largest investment destinations for Reliance. After you invited me, Reliance has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in West Bengal.” The fresh investment committed by the company would be in Jio (telecom), retail, bio-energy.