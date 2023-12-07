Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Rs 24,000 cr investments at Bengal biz meet to be implemented over 2 yrs

Business organisations and trade bodies of eight districts in the northern part of West Bengal have participated in the business meet held here on Thursday

Economic growth

Discussions on the overall development of the infrastructure of North Bengal also took place at the business meet.

Press Trust of India Siliguri
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The North Bengal business meet has elicited investments worth Rs 24,000 crore which would be implemented in a span of one to two years, an official of the West Bengal government said on Thursday.
Chief secretary of the West Bengal government H K Dwivedi said that the investment proposals have been received from various sectors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Business organisations and trade bodies of eight districts in the northern part of West Bengal have participated in the business meet held here on Thursday, he said.
Dwivedi said the state government has been very proactive in encouraging investors to make investments in West Bengal and has been extending support for the same.
He said that after the present government came into power in the state, there have been notable industrial investments in North Bengal.
Discussions on the overall development of the infrastructure of North Bengal also took place at the business meet, he added.
 
Reliance Industries to pump Rs 20K cr more into Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took fresh guard at the 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), held last month, wooing investors to a “peaceful and harmonious state with a stable government”.

The loudest response to the pitch came from Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years.

“Today, from this podium, let me assure you that Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal’s growth. Bengal has been one of the largest investment destinations for Reliance. After you invited me, Reliance has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in West Bengal.” The fresh investment committed by the company would be in Jio (telecom), retail, bio-energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

North Korea launches missile after South Korea partially suspends pact

N Korea silent on apparent detention of US soldier who crossed border

North Korea confirms it is closing some diplomatic missions abroad

North Korean leader slams 'irresponsible' officials as typhoon hits country

South Korea launches military spy satellite amid threats from North Korea

India to soon be ready for $1 trn exports: Vaishnaw on 'Make in India' goal

Digital economy to contribute 20% of GDP by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is labour-rich country, can get to 8% growth: NITI Aayog VC Bery

India plans to discourage ethanol production to prioritise sugar: Report

Govt limits additional spending to Rs 58,378 crore, eyes fiscal prudence

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal economy

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon