Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee ends weaker, logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

Rupee ends weaker, logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

The rupee's depreciation bias is likely to persist next week, with the focus squarely on any policy changes announced by Trump, especially about trade tariffs, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchanger

Rupee

Rupee | File Image

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee slipped on Friday and logged its worst week in 18 months, hurt by persistent foreign portfolio outflows and heightened dollar bids in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market.

The currency declined to an all-time low of 86.6475 earlier in the week but frequent interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped prevent sharper losses, traders said.

On the day, the rupee closed lower at 86.61 and was down 0.6% for the week, its steepest weekly fall since July 2023.

The domestic unit also logged its eleventh straight week of declines.

The rupee fell past the psychologically important 86 level this week, bogged down by a rally in the U.S. dollar and as expectations of policy changes under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump continue to cast a shadow on emerging market currencies.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What's dragged Sensex nearly 800 pts lower after 3 days of gains? Details

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 10 Rs

Weaker rupee to push India's import bill due to higher payments: GTRI

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee gains 3 paise to 86.58 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee

Fed rate cut prospects may boost rupee despite Trump-related concerns

Rupee, Dollar

A day after rebound, Rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against dollar

Amid these headwinds, the rupee's pace of deprecation has also gathered steam, with the fall to 86 from 85 taking place in less than a month, compared to the decline to 85 from 84, which took about two months.

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly $6 billion on a net basis from local stocks and bonds so far in January, adding to the challenges that the currency is facing.

The rupee's depreciation bias is likely to persist next week, with the focus squarely on any policy changes announced by Trump, especially about trade tariffs, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Parmar reckons that the rupee may decline to 86.90 next week but the RBI is unlikely to allow a fall below that level.

The central bank is likely to use its foreign exchange reserves judiciously to mitigate domestic currency market volatility amid strong global headwinds, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums declined on Friday on the back of buy/sell swaps conducted by state-run banks, most likely on behalf of the RBI, traders said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian economy, rupee, money, Indian rupee, INR

India's $4 trillion economy has entered structural slowdown: UBS Group

cash money

Govt approves 8th Pay Commission ahead of Budget 2025: What we know so far

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi okays constitution of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

GDP

India to remain fastest-growing large economy in FY26, FY27: World Bank

Tax

Income-Tax department recovers Rs 1,070 crore from wrongful claims

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar foreign investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon