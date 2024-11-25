Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / S&P Global cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.9%

S&P Global cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.9%

Raises inflation projection for FY25 to 4.6%

GDP growth

Image: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit ratings agency S&P Global on Monday pared down its growth forecast for India to 6.7 per cent in FY26 from the earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent.
 
However, in its latest quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, the rating agency maintained its growth forecast for the current financial year (FY25) at 6.8 per cent as “high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand”.
 
“While purchasing manager indices (PMIs) remain convincingly in the expansion zone, other high-frequency indicators show some transitory softening of growth momentum due to the hit to the construction sector in the September quarter,” the update noted.
 
 
The update also highlighted that persistent food inflation is delaying rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the central bank is expected to cut the policy rate only once in the current financial year.
 
“Consumer inflation is fueled by supply shocks in agriculture, which have driven up food prices. These shocks are linked to changing rainfall patterns and climate change-driven heatwaves. Traditionally volatile and hard to predict, food inflation has become even more capricious lately. The RBI cannot ignore food inflation when considering rate cuts. Food items make up nearly 46 per cent of the inflation basket and persistently high food inflation raises inflationary expectations,” the update said.
 
The RBI’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met last month and kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 6.5 per cent for the 10th consecutive time since February 2023 to keep inflation under control. The RBI is mandated by the government to maintain inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side.

More From This Section

MSME

MSMEs can boost finances with formal registration, digital payments: RBI DG

Pollution, Air pollution

India's transport sector boom to push fuel use, emissions higher: Study

PremiumCOP29

COP29 gets UN carbon mkts going but concerns persist on climate integrity

GST

Govt collects Rs 16,398 crore GST on health, life insurance in FY24: FinMin

inflation, price

Bumper kharif production to lower food inflation in coming months: FinMin

 
Meanwhile, the rating agency raised its inflation projection for India to 4.6 per cent for the current financial year, up from the earlier projection of 4.5 per cent, even as it lowered its inflation expectation for FY26 to 4.4 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent.
 
Regarding the Asia-Pacific region, the update noted that the growth would be impeded by slower global demand and US trade policy, with China's stimulus measures supporting growth even as its economy is expected to be hit by U.S. trade tariffs on its exports.
 
The update had revised its growth projection for China to 3.8 per cent in 2026, down from 4.5 per cent projected earlier in September.

Also Read

GDP, India GDP

S&P Global cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 6.7% for FY26, 6.8% for FY27

Rating agency S&P Global on Friday revised its outlook on three Adani Group entities to ‘negative', a day after the news that US department of justice has levelled corruption charges against chairman Gautam Adani and seven others broke out.

S&P Global revises its outlook on three Adani entities to 'negative'

Premiumcar sale

A gradual climb for LVs sales in India, projected to grow 3.7% in 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's plan of 10% import tariff likely a point for negotiation: S&P

Wall Street

S&P Global raises annual profit forecast on demand for analytics products

Topics : Inflation S&P GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon