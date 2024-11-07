Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump's plan of 10% import tariff likely a point for negotiation: S&P

Trump's plan of 10% import tariff likely a point for negotiation: S&P

Tariffs are unlikely to be imposed at those levels, but were Trump to follow though, the universal 10 per cent tariff could add as much as 1.8 percentage points to US inflation

Donald Trump, Trump

The increase in tariffs to 60 per cent on China could add as much as 1.2 percentage points to inflation. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's pledge to impose a universal 10 per cent tariff on imports and 60 per cent on Chinese goods is likely only a starting point for negotiations, ratings agency S&P Global said in a note on Thursday. 
Tariffs are unlikely to be imposed at those levels, but were Trump to follow though, the universal 10 per cent tariff could add as much as 1.8 percentage points to US inflation, the report said. It added that this would trigger a resurgence in inflation in the first year rather than having an ongoing inflationary effect, and hit output by as much as 1 percentage point. 
 
The increase in tariffs to 60 per cent on China could add as much as 1.2 percentage points to inflation and the hit to output could be around 0.5 percentage points, S&P said. 
S&P said it could lower its rating on the US, currently at AA+, in the next two-three years if political developments weigh on the strength of American institutions, jeapordize the dollar as the world's leading reserve currency, or if the already-high US deficit rises further. 
S&P's current fiscal projections assume the government deficit will remain around current levels, it added.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

EU imposes up to 35% tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing takes matter to WTO

Palm oil, edible

India key mkt despite import duty hike: Malaysia Palm Oil Council Chief

Donald Trump, Trump

'India not abuser, Donald Trump's claims about import duties unfair': GTRI

edible oil

Govt raises import tax on crude, refined edible oils to support farmers

Canada flag, Canada

Canada follows US, Europe, in imposing 100% tariff on Chinese EVs

Topics : import tariffs US presidential elections Donald Trump S&P

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon