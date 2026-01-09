Indian economy resilient despite global challenges: Shaktikanta Das

Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday said the Indian economy remains resilient and is expected to be the fastest-growing economy in the world despite geopolitical tensions and trade barriers, CNBC-TV18 reported in a social media post on X.

Global trade stagnation poses fresh risks

Speaking at the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi, Das also cautioned that the share of trade in the global economy has stagnated, a trend that could lead to higher costs and greater vulnerabilities.

India is likely to contribute about 18 per cent of global growth, he added.

Institutions under strain as power becomes diffused

Das, who previously served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), further said that the world today stands at a turning point with key institutions underperforming in their core mandates and critical sectors being used as tools of influence.

He said India continues to back a cooperative, rules-based global order while actively safeguarding its national interests in a world where power is becoming more diffused.

India is proactively forging new partnerships and strategic alignment, with its economic growth anchored in stability, he added.

India’s post-Covid growth trajectory remains strong

India's economy rebounded with an average growth of 8.2 per cent after Covid-19, he noted, adding that real gross domestic product (GDP) was likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in the current financial year. He further said that India's declining debt-to-GDP ratio will provide the economy with headroom.

Nominal GDP growth seen slowing in FY26

The National Statistics Office (NSO) earlier this week put out advance estimates of India's GDP growth for the financial year ending March 2026, pegging it at 7.4 per cent. However, nominal GDP growth is projected at 8 per cent in FY26 — the slowest since FY21, when the Covid-19 pandemic drove down global growth. The 60 basis point gap between nominal and real GDP growth in the current financial year is also the narrowest since FY2011-12.