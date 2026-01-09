Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian economy resilient despite global challenges: Shaktikanta Das

Indian economy resilient despite global challenges: Shaktikanta Das

India's economy remains resilient despite geopolitical headwinds and trade barriers, with real gross domestic product projected to grow 7.4 per cent in FY26, the principal secretary to the PM said

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta

Shaktikanta Das said India is proactively forging strategies in a world where power is becoming more diffused, with its economic growth anchored in stability. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday said the Indian economy remains resilient and is expected to be the fastest-growing economy in the world despite geopolitical tensions and trade barriers, CNBC-TV18 reported in a social media post on X.
 

Global trade stagnation poses fresh risks

Speaking at the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi, Das also cautioned that the share of trade in the global economy has stagnated, a trend that could lead to higher costs and greater vulnerabilities.
 
India is likely to contribute about 18 per cent of global growth, he added.
 
 

Institutions under strain as power becomes diffused

Das, who previously served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), further said that the world today stands at a turning point with key institutions underperforming in their core mandates and critical sectors being used as tools of influence.
 
He said India continues to back a cooperative, rules-based global order while actively safeguarding its national interests in a world where power is becoming more diffused.

Also Read

Grok

X limits Grok image-generation tool to paid users amid global abuse concern

autoimmune diseases - inflammation

Autoimmune diseases and inflammation: When immunity turns against itself

Graves' disease

What is Graves' disease and the modern triggers behind increasing cases

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio to sell 2.5% stake in IPO, aims to raise $4.5 billion

immigration raids

Immigration raids: What rights migrants, US citizens have if ICE approaches

 
India is proactively forging new partnerships and strategic alignment, with its economic growth anchored in stability, he added.
 

India’s post-Covid growth trajectory remains strong

India's economy rebounded with an average growth of 8.2 per cent after Covid-19, he noted, adding that real gross domestic product (GDP) was likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in the current financial year. He further said that India's declining debt-to-GDP ratio will provide the economy with headroom.
 

Nominal GDP growth seen slowing in FY26

The National Statistics Office (NSO) earlier this week put out advance estimates of India's GDP growth for the financial year ending March 2026, pegging it at 7.4 per cent. However, nominal GDP growth is projected at 8 per cent in FY26 — the slowest since FY21, when the Covid-19 pandemic drove down global growth. The 60 basis point gap between nominal and real GDP growth in the current financial year is also the narrowest since FY2011-12.

More From This Section

India US Trade

MEA calls Howard Lutnick's remarks on India-US trade deal delay inaccurate

Modi Trump

India missed trade deal window as PM Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

RBI

RBI should hold rates as growth is strong, inflation remains low: PwC

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU hold FTA talks, reaffirm commitment to protect farmers, MSMEs

India China Trade

India's exports to China jump 33% to $12.22 billion during April-November

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Indian Economy GDP forecast economy growth BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance