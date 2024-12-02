Stymied by fierce competition, manufacturing PMI slips to 56.5 in Nov

Stymied by fierce competition and price pressures, growth in India's manufacturing sector slipped in November, according to a private business survey released on Monday.
The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 56.5 in November — a joint 11-month low, from 57.5 in October. Earlier, in January, the figure had stood at 56.5.
A figure above 50 on the index denotes expansion, while below 50 signifies contraction.
“Goods producers experienced a weaker, albeit still robust, upturn in new business intakes during November. The rate of expansion was the second-weakest in 11 months, ahead of the figure recorded in September. Growth was supported by favourable demand conditions but stymied by fierce competition and price pressures. Indeed, the latest results showed that Indian goods producers increased their selling prices to the greatest extent since October 2013,” the survey noted.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that India’s manufacturing PMI in November is down slightly from the prior month but still firmly within expansionary territory.
“Strong, broad-based international demand, evidenced by a four-month high in new export orders, fuelled the continued growth of India’s manufacturing sector. However, the rate of output expansion is decelerating due to intensifying price pressures,” she added.
On the inflation front, the survey notes that input cost inflation intensified midway through the third fiscal quarter, reaching its highest mark since July but remaining below its long-run average. Items such as chemicals, cotton, leather, and rubber were reported as more expensive.
“Although price pressures curbed domestic sales to a certain extent, the growth of new export orders gained momentum. The rate of expansion in international demand was the best seen for four months, with panellists reporting gains from Bangladesh, mainland China, Colombia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Nepal, the UK, and the US,” the survey noted.
On the employment front, the survey noted that factory employment in India increased for the ninth month in a row during November. While the rate of job creation softened from October, it remained solid.
“According to panel members, staff had been hired on both permanent and temporary bases. Indian manufacturers purchased additional inputs for production processes and to build inventories. The rise in buying levels was sharp, albeit the weakest in just under a year,” the report added.
The survey further noted that business optimism was spurred by expectations that marketing efforts and new product releases would bear fruit, with recent capacity expansion and forecasts of demand strength also underpinning upbeat projections for output in 2025.