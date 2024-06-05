Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Summer heat pushes rail coal freight up by 9.3% than last year: Govt data

During May, Indian Railways earned a freight revenue of Rs 15,230.9 crore, which is sequentially up by 8.2 per cent. In May 2023, the national transporter had earned Rs 14,641 crore

coal sector

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the summer heat reaching record highs in northern India in May, Indian Railways ferried 9.3 per cent more coal than last year and freight volumes for all commodities on the railway network grew by 3.9 per cent in the previous month, according to government data.

“During the month of May 2024, originating freight loading of 139.16 million tonnes has been achieved against freight loading of 128.30 million tonnes in April 2024, which is an improvement of approximately 8.46 per cent,” a senior government official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During May, Indian Railways earned a freight revenue of Rs 15,230.9 crore, which is sequentially up by 8.2 per cent. In May 2023, the national transporter had earned Rs 14,641 crore, showing a 4 per cent increase in freight revenues.

The ministry has not been able to improve on its volumes for most commodities over last year (see chart). It has a target of achieving 3,000 million tonnes of freight by 2030, for which it would need to double its freight volumes at a rapid pace.

Meanwhile, it also saw higher passenger movement on account of the recently-ended Lok Sabha elections and summer rush, for which the railways are running 10,000 additional trains.

Coal volumes at most thermal power plants have been getting replenished at a steady pace, which officials say is largely due to better logistics planning before the onset of summer and the full commissioning of the eastern dedicated freight corridor, which connects Punjab with Bihar and covers some of the biggest chokepoints in the Indian rail network.

The data for the fiscal shows that cumulative freight loading in the first two months (April and May) of 2024-25 is 267.47 million tonnes, which is 2.7 per cent higher than the previous year.

Topics : Railway Ministry electricity sector Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon