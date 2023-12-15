Tax row over salary to expats: Chennai tribunal pronounces split verdict

The issue of goods and services tax (GST) on the salaries paid to expatriates by Indian subsidiaries of multinational corporations (MNCs) refuses to die down.

After the verdict of the Supreme Court on taxing reimbursement paid by Indian subsidiaries to the parent company for such payments, the Chennai bench of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) recently pronounced a split verdict on the different aspects of these payments.

The issue in the recent case in Chennai CESTAT was a bit different as part of the emoluments were paid by a foreign company and part by an Indian company directly to overseas employees on deputation to India.

While the judicial member held that Indian salary and other allowances paid directly by the taxpayer to secondees cannot be included in the taxable value, the technical member ruled that such payments are to be included in the taxable value.

Pratik Jain, leader of indirect tax at PwC India, said given the split verdict, the matter would now be referred to a third member and the outcome would be eagerly awaited by the industry as the principles of service tax (to which the case pertains) would apply under GST as well.

The Supreme Court had ruled last year in a case related to Northern Operating Systems (NOS) that the secondment or deputation of employees from a foreign group to an Indian entity constitutes manpower supply and is liable to service tax under the reverse charge mechanism. Since GST principles are similar to service ones, the authorities started sending notices to Indian subsidiaries for 18 per cent GST on reimbursement to parent companies for salaries to these employees.

However, in the NOS case, the issue of valuation was not discussed as the entire amount was paid by the Indian company. In the Chennai CESTAT case, part of the emoluments were paid by the foreign company and part by the Indian company directly to employees, he explained.

The issue dealt with by the CESTAT was limited to the question of valuation and arriving at the taxable value, not the taxability of the transaction.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, the GST authorities started serving notices on a number of Indian subsidiaries of MNCs for taxing reimbursement to parent companies for the salary of overseas employees on deputation.

These companies included BMW India, Mitsubishi Electric India, Metal One Corporation, Alstom Transport India, United Breweries, and Kanematsu India. These companies moved High Courts and got interim relief against any coercive measures by the authorities.

To cool down the rising temperature, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked its field officers not to treat every case of expat salary by Indian subsidiaries of multinationals like the NOS case.