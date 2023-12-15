Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
6950.25 + 69.80
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
45586.55 + 52.25
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 9% in November; crosses 1.27 cr

As per the data, Akasa Air topped the OTP chart at 78.2 per cent, followed by IndiGo at 77.5 per cent and Vistara at 72.8 per cent

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 9 per cent to more than 1.27 crore in November, according to official data released on Friday.
Last month also saw daily air traffic touching new highs multiple times.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
IndiGo remained the country's largest domestic carrier but its market share declined to 61.8 per cent in November from 62.6 per cent in October.
However, none of the scheduled carriers had an On-Time Performance (OTP) score of more than 80 per cent in November.
Official data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday showed that airlines flew 1.27 crore passengers in November compared to 1.17 crore in the year-ago period.
This marks a growth of 9.06 per cent on an annual basis.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2023 were 1,382.34 lakhs as against 1,105.10 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 25.09 per cent and monthly growth of 9.06 per cent," DGCA said.
The domestic market share of SpiceJet rose to 6.2 per cent in November from 5 per cent in October. Its OTP stood at 41.8 per cent last month.
Air India's domestic market share remained unchanged at 10.5 per cent in November while that of Vistara fell marginally to 9.4 per cent last month.
In November, the share of Akasa Air and AIX Connect remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.
As per the data, Akasa Air topped the OTP chart at 78.2 per cent, followed by IndiGo at 77.5 per cent and Vistara at 72.8 per cent.
Air India's OTP was at 62.5 per cent while that of AIX Connect and Alliance Air were at 69.7 per cent and 66.1 per cent, respectively.
On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for four metro airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 12.6 mn in Oct: Official data

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

India at 14th spot in housing cost rise in Jul-Sep with 5.9% growth: Report

India sees 25% fall in vegetable oils import to to 1.1 MT in Nov: SEA

India's trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in Nov as imports shrank 4.3%

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

India to resume Venezuelan oil purchases, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics : civil aviation sector Civil Aviation Domestic Air Traffic air travel in India

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon