Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 9% in November; crosses 1.27 cr

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 9 per cent to more than 1.27 crore in November, according to official data released on Friday.

Last month also saw daily air traffic touching new highs multiple times.

IndiGo remained the country's largest domestic carrier but its market share declined to 61.8 per cent in November from 62.6 per cent in October.

However, none of the scheduled carriers had an On-Time Performance (OTP) score of more than 80 per cent in November.

Official data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday showed that airlines flew 1.27 crore passengers in November compared to 1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

This marks a growth of 9.06 per cent on an annual basis.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2023 were 1,382.34 lakhs as against 1,105.10 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 25.09 per cent and monthly growth of 9.06 per cent," DGCA said.

The domestic market share of SpiceJet rose to 6.2 per cent in November from 5 per cent in October. Its OTP stood at 41.8 per cent last month.

Air India's domestic market share remained unchanged at 10.5 per cent in November while that of Vistara fell marginally to 9.4 per cent last month.

In November, the share of Akasa Air and AIX Connect remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

As per the data, Akasa Air topped the OTP chart at 78.2 per cent, followed by IndiGo at 77.5 per cent and Vistara at 72.8 per cent.

Air India's OTP was at 62.5 per cent while that of AIX Connect and Alliance Air were at 69.7 per cent and 66.1 per cent, respectively.

On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for four metro airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.