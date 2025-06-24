Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trade agreements with US, EU to be concluded soon: Sitharaman

Trade agreements with US, EU to be concluded soon: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said negotiations for the proposed free trade agreements with the US and European Union (EU) are progressing at a fast pace and would be concluded soon.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

While global exports grew by only 4 per cent, India's exporters managed to fast-track and cross growth of 6.3 per cent despite global uncertainties on trade front, she said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said negotiations for the proposed free trade agreements with the US and European Union (EU) are progressing at a fast pace and would be concluded soon.

All efforts are being made to boost exports to achieve the ambitious target of USD 2 trillion by 2030.

India has already signed free trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, and 4-nation EFTA (European Free Trade Association) bloc and negotiations have been completed with the UK, she said adding "with the US and the European Union, negotiations are really intensely going on and should come to conclusion sooner." 

 

  The emphasis now is on concluding more free trade agreements, she said while inaugurating Trade Conclave by India Exim Bank here.

Referring to the country's exports, the finance minister said total exports of goods and services reached a record high of USD 825 billion in FY25, achieving 6 per cent growth over previous year.

Also Read

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Israel accuses Iran of ceasefire violation, to launch fresh strikes

PremiumIndia US

India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams BJP, says Modi govt left no stones unturned in ruining economy

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor made clear India's policy against terrorism: PM Modi

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

While global exports grew by only 4 per cent, India's exporters managed to fast-track and cross growth of 6.3 per cent despite global uncertainties on trade front, she said. 

Observing that exporters are "swimming against tides" , she assured all support to them and urged them to focus on innovation and finding newer markets for their products.

Speaking at the event, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said India's growth prospects remain bright even as the world economy is troubled by geopolitical uncertainties and significant headwinds emanating from it.

"Even amidst all the global headwinds, India continues to be a beacon of hope," he said. 

Nagaraju said that India's exports, which the commerce ministry is "trying very hard" to integrate into the global value chain, are doing well irrespective of the challenges.

Exports from the pharmaceuticals and gems and jewellery sectors are showing resilience, he said adding in this endeavour, the finance ministry is committed to extending support through policy, schemes and financial aid.

"Our financial systems are strong with adequate capital and low non-performing assets," he said, adding, this gives strong support to India's financial needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India imposes anti-dumping duty on four Chinese chemicals this month

GDP

S&P ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on resilient domestic demand

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India-China friction has not impacted AIIB's functioning, says VP Pandey

cash, rupee

Geopolitical tensions not to put much pressure on rupee, inflation: S&P

GDP

S&P ups India's FY26 GDP outlook to 6.5% amid geopolitical instability

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon