Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Geopolitical tensions not to put much pressure on rupee, inflation: S&P

Geopolitical tensions not to put much pressure on rupee, inflation: S&P

Rates of the benchmark Brent crude fell to around $69 a barrel after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 'complete and total ceasefire'

cash, rupee

S&P forecasts rupee to weaken to 87.5 a dollar by the end of 2025, from 86.6 at 2024-end. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing geopolitical tensions are unlikely to put a "significant pressure" on the rupee or inflation as global energy prices are lower than last year, which will limit current account outflows and domestic energy price pressures, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

S&P Global Ratings Economist Vishrut Rana said a key mitigating factor of India is that energy prices are still lower than last year. Brent crude oil traded at roughly $85/barrel a year ago and current prices are still lower. 

  "This will help contain both current account outflows and domestic energy price pressures -- while energy prices may rise moderately, the path of food prices will have a higher impact on inflation. Overall, we do not expect significant pressure on the Indian rupee or inflation," Rana told PTI.

 

Rates of the benchmark Brent crude fell to around $69 a barrel after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire".

Israel and Iran have been at war over the past 12 days with Israeli military strikes, followed by counterstrikes by Iran. US, too, joined the war with military strikes on Iran's three most critical nuclear facilities. 

Also Read

GDP

S&P ups India's FY26 GDP outlook to 6.5% amid geopolitical instability

trading, markets

Asian shares mostly rose on Friday ahead of US Jobs Report update

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock market highlights: Sensex adds 769 pts, Nifty at 24,853; FMCG, IT, banks gain; pharma dips

PMI

May PMI rises to 61.2, highest since April 2024, driven by services sector

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

India-Pakistan hostilities raise credit risks for both nations: S&P

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil and roughly half of its natural gas requirement. More than 40 per cent of the oil imports and half of gas imports come from the Middle East.

S&P estimates inflation to average 4 per cent in 2025, down from 4.6 per cent in 2024.

It forecasts rupee to weaken to 87.5 a dollar by the end of 2025, from 86.6 at 2024-end.

The Indian rupee opened at Rs 86.13 to a dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, up 65 paise over Monday's close.

Rana also said heightened risk-aversion in global financial markets due to ongoing geopolitical tensions may cause INR volatility. 

In addition, higher oil prices may lead to higher current account outflows for India and contribute to a weaker Indian rupee.

"However, a key mitigating factor is that energy prices are still lower than last year," Rana added.

To a query on the impact of conflict on GDP growth, Rana said the impact on growth prospects for the world is modest for now, but prolonged geopolitical tensions are a risk to growth.

On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings raised India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.5 per cent assuming a normal monsoon, lower crude oil prices, and monetary easing.

More From This Section

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens on safe-haven demand; fall in crude prices caps losses

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 14-month high in June: PMI data

PremiumIncome Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

SEZ to DTA clearance of used machinery should be on depreciated value

PremiumMoSPI, Survey

NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister

PremiumIndia US

India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

Topics : Donald Trump S&P S&P global Ratings Israel Iran Conflict India inflation Indian Inflation GDP forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon