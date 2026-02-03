Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trade deal details being finalised; India-US to issue statement soon: Goyal

Addressing a press conference, Goyal said India secured more favourable terms than several comparable countries that have entered into trade arrangements with the United States

Union minister Piyush Goyal, US India Trade deal

Union minister Piyush Goyal briefs media on US India Trade deal.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India and the United States will issue a joint statement shortly after the technical process for the bilateral trade deal is finalised.
  

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

