Fuel control checks found satisfactory on Air India's Dreamliner: DGCA

A day after an Air India pilot reported abnormal behaviour in a left engine fuel control switch , the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said the airline carried out checks that were found satisfactory.

On Monday, Air India flight AI132 (Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft) operating between London and Bengaluru, reported that the left engine fuel control switch failed to remain locked in the "Run" position during engine start on two attempts and moved towards "Cutoff".

The fuel control switch is a critical engine control that regulates fuel flow to the engine. When set to “Run”, it allows fuel to flow normally, while the “Cutoff” position shuts off fuel supply to the engine.

Following this, the airline said that it had reported the incident to planemaker Boeing for "priority evaluation".

Taking cognisance of the matter, the DGCA on Tuesday said Air India's engineering team carried out checks on the aircraft based on Boeing's recommendations.

"Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from 'Run' to 'Cutoff'. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from 'Run' to 'Cutoff', due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb," the DGCA said.

The aviation regulator further said that, following communication from Boeing, the pull-to-unlock force of the fuel control switch was tested using the recommended procedure on the affected fuel cutoff switch, the fuel control unit slated for installation, and the fuel cutoff switch of another aircraft. In all instances, the force was found to be within prescribed limits, the DGCA said, adding that the inspections were conducted in the presence of its officials.

It also directed the airline to circulate the Boeing-recommended procedure for the operation of the fuel cutoff switch to its crew members.

According to a preliminary report released in July 2025 by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, fuel control switches were central to the Air India Boeing 787 crash involving flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, which killed 241 of the 242 people on board.