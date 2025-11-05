Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

Trump said last week in South Korea that he wanted to reach a trade deal with India, signalling a thaw in relations that soured to their lowest point in decades

Modi Trump

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump speaks often with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trade teams from both countries continue to hold talks, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently."

Trump said last week in South Korea that he wanted to reach a trade deal with India - signalling a thaw in relations that soured to their lowest point in decades after the US president doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% as punishment for India's purchases of Russian oil.

 

Indian refiners cut Russian oil imports after Washington imposed sanctions last week on Moscow's top two crude exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GST collections dip in 20 of 36 states and Union Territories in October

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operationspremium

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporterspremium

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

India needs to find vocations least impacted by AI: CEA Nageswaran

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Privatising PSBs won't impede financial inclusion, says FM Sitharaman

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon