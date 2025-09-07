Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump's aide Navarro criticises India again over Russian oil purchases

Trump's aide Navarro criticises India again over Russian oil purchases

In the last few weeks, Navarro has made a series of attacks on New Delhi for its energy ties with Russia

Peter Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has once again criticised India for continuing to procure Russian oil.

In the last few weeks, Navarro has made a series of attacks on New Delhi for its energy ties with Russia.

"Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," Navarro said in a post on X on Saturday.

India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

 

Navarro was responding to a community note on his earlier post in which he had claimed that India's purchase of Russian oil "feeds" the Russian "war machine".

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

Modi Trump

Modi hails Trump's comments, says India-US ties are positive, strategic

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs tariff order, may grant 'most-favoured nation' rates on imports

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

Small businesses urge US Supreme Court to fast-track Trump tariff case

Donald Trump, Trump

'Will always be friends with Modi, India-US share special bond': Trump

"India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins," he had said.

The community note described Navarro's claims as "hypocritical".

"India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law. The US, while pressuring India, continues to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, exposing a clear double standard," it said.

According to X, community notes aim to create a "better-informed world" by empowering people on the social media platform to "collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts".

Contributors can leave notes on any post, and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post, it says.

India has rejected as "inaccurate and misleading" Navarro's attack on it for the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Last week, Navarro accused India of being an "oil money laundromat for the Kremlin" and described it as "strategic freeloading" that New Delhi continues to buy Russian weapons while urging American defence firms to transfer sensitive military technologies and set up manufacturing plants in India.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and even wondered why it had been singled out for the punitive action. Surprisingly, the US has not imposed any punitive measures on China, the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

GST rate cut for dairy, agricultural inputs to benefit 10 crore farmers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GST reforms to make life easier for both businesses, consumers: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman thanks state FMs for support in implementing GST overhaul

Ashwini Vaishnav

GST rate cuts to ease tax burden, boost economy: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GST reforms expected to lower inflation, create room for rate cutpremium

Topics : Trump tariffs India-Russia ties Russia Oil production US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon