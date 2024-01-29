Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Unanimity among current RBI monetary policy committee's internal members

The first MPC formulated policies between October 2016 and August 2020. The second MPC, with three new external members, was established in October 2020

Monetary policy review: All eyes on RBI today

Manojit SahaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All eyes will be on the monetary policy committee (MPC) as the rate-setting body meets on February 6-8, days after the Interim Budget presentation. The committee has largely been unanimous in its decision on rate and stance since its inception in October 2016. 
 
The first MPC formulated policies between October 2016 and August 2020.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The second MPC, with three new external members, was established in October 2020. External MPC members have a fixed tenure of four years, which cannot be extended. Michael Patra is the only member who has been part of the MPC since its inception, first as a Reserve Bank of India central board-nominated member when he was the executive director, and then as the deputy governor in charge of monetary policy.

RBI MPC voting process

 
The first MPC determined the outcomes of 24 monetary policies, while the second MPC has held 21 meetings so far. All internal members of the current MPC voted unanimously, both in terms of rate action and stance, in all 21 policies. On rates, internal members voted differently on five occasions in the first MPC. Regarding the stance,  data available since October 2018 shows that the first MPC internal members voted unanimously. Voting patterns were much more varied among external MPC members.
 
In the second MPC, external members voted differently three times on setting the policy repo rate. In the first MPC, external members voted differently on 11 occasions on the rate. Concerning the stance, the second MPC voted differently on 13 occasions.

External member Jayanth Varma, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, voted against a resolution on most occasions. In the first MPC, external members were not unanimous on three occasions on stance, for which data is available since October 2018. The present MPC comprises RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy Governor Michael Patra, and executive director Rajiv Ranjan as internal members; and Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, and Shashanka Bhide as external members. 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Likely surge in prices due to Red Sea attacks, says finance ministry report

Green policy pragmatism shaping India's transition: FinMin economy review

FY25 likely to see 7% growth: Finance ministry ahead of Interim Budget

Agri, self-employment drive women participation in rural workforce: FinMin

41% still rely on biomass for cooking, emitting 340 mn tonnes CO2: Report

Topics : Shaktikanta Das MPC meet MPC RBI monetary policy committee Michael Patra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon