UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

Uttar Pradesh sets a target of over 29 mt kharif crop output in 2025 with expanded acreage, farm pond creation, and focus on oilseeds and maize to boost farmer income

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh is targeting a 12 per cent increase in kharif crop production to over 29 million tonnes (mt) in the 2025 session as part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s push to enhance farm income and strengthen food security.
 
The state's kharif acreage is also expected to rise — from 10.38 million hectares last year to more than 10.6 million hectares in the upcoming sowing season starting June.
 
Key kharif crops include paddy, maize, oilseeds, millets, and pulses. 
 
“The state is focusing on boosting the production of key cash crops, such as oilseeds and maize, to improve farmer incomes,” a senior official said.
 

To ensure better acreage and yields, the official said the government would support farmers through improved crop planning, promotion of maize, oilseeds, and paddy, and by constructing 8,500 farm ponds for water conservation.
 
Farm ponds are small reservoirs that capture rainwater, supporting irrigation, livestock, and fisheries.
 
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a top performer in agriculture in recent years, driven by farmer-friendly policies and advances in agri-tech.
 
The state's total crop output (kharif, rabi, and zaid combined) rose from 55.7 mt in 2016–17 to 66.9 mt in 2023–24. Foodgrain productivity also improved from 27 to 31 quintals per hectare.
 
Oilseed production grew by 128 per cent — from 1.24 mt in 2016–17 to 2.83 mt in 2023–24. 
 
In 2024, UP topped the national chart by producing 40 mt of fruits and vegetables.
 
To promote sustainable agriculture, natural farming practices are being adopted across 85,710 hectares in 49 districts. Cow-based natural farming has also been implemented on 23,500 hectares in the Bundelkhand region.
 
In 2024–25, the government distributed 0.66 mt of high-quality seeds and 9.5 mt of fertilisers.
 
The state’s major agricultural initiative, ‘UP AGREES’, which was launched in partnership with the World Bank, is also supporting farmers in 21 districts of Purvanchal (Eastern UP) and seven districts of Bundelkhand.
 
In India, kharif crops are sown during the rainy season (June–July) and harvested in autumn (September–October). The other main cropping seasons are rabi (winter crops) and zaid (short-duration crops between rabi and kharif).

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

