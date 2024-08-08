Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US recession fears, its impact: What RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

The RBI MPC on Thursday decided to keep its repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the ninth consecutive time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses during the 188th AGM of Bombay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that it was premature to talk about a recession in the United States, adding that the central bank will make its decisions based on the incoming domestic and international data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
"...If you look at the overall economic growth in the US, I think it is doing quite well. The second quarter numbers in the US were higher than the first quarter and it was about 2.8 per cent...," he said, noting that just one-month data cannot be used to conclude the possibility of an economic downturn. He was referring to the US jobs data for July, which was weaker than expected.

Das made the comment during the conference held after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision announcement earlier today in Mumbai.

The MPC has decided to keep its repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the ninth consecutive time. The last time this rate was changed was in February 2023. The decision impacts the l

Also Read

RBI MPC maintains FY25 inflation forecast, food prices remain a challenge

RBI MPC proposes process to speed up clearance of cheques in a few hours

RBI shortens frequency of bank reports to credit information companies

RBI MPC policy: Repo rate in focus; what factors may influence decision?

Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 8: Financials, Real estate, MRF, Marico, NTPC

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI monetary policy US economic growth BS Web Reports RBI MPC Meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon