Nuclear talks with US in Geneva end after 3-hour meet: Iranian state media

Iranian state TV says the latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States ended after almost three hours.

The negotiations held in Geneva came as Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live fire drills.

The US and Iran were holding their second round of talks about Iran's nuclear programme on Tuesday in Geneva as Iran said it will close the Strait of Hormuz for several hours for live fire military exercises and the United States ramps up its military forces in the region.