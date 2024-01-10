Vibrant Gujarat: India had incredible last decade, says Zerodha's Kamath

Vibrant Gujarat Summit update: On the inaugural day of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) on Wednesday, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the financial services company Zerodha, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in India in the last 10 years.

"The last 10 years have been incredible and I'm not the only exception here in India…the big change in India from the last decade has been that entrepreneurship has moved from something that we have all watched around us…to something that we all are actively trying," Kamath said at the Gandhinagar event.

While citing examples such as the influence of the television series Shark Tank, he further said, "These are not stories that existed ten years ago. To that one man in the audience here today who has facilitated the stable ecosystem, I would like to say thank you PM Modi…"

Kamath is among the host of entrepreneurs including business tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, who addressed Gujarat's key investment summit. The summit was inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar and will conclude on Friday.

Notably, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest of the event. He landed in India a day earlier, and was received by Modi at the Ahmedabad airport. The two leaders also held a roadshow together later in the evening.

In a bid to boost investment influx in India, PM Modi will also hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations today. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum at Gujarat's GIFT city.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit. A total of 38 seminars have been planned by 25 countries, 10 institutions and nine states during the two-day event.



(With agency inputs)