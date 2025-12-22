Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Water-soluble fertiliser imports steady despite China export crackdown

Between January and November 2024 and 2025, data show that speciality water soluble fertiliser imports from China dropped by just 8.7 per cent, while overall it rose by 8.8 per cent

China has been intermittently imposing curbs on the export of speciality fertilisers to India over the past few years. This became acute from April-May. Fresh curbs came into force in October.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

China’s crackdown on its export of water-soluble fertilisers (WSFs), that form part of the broader  speciality fertilisers category, was expected to lead to a big drop in import because India’s northern neighbour accounted for more than half the supplies, but the recent data shows that till November there has been no impact owing to the fact that shipment from Norway and Russia has gone up sharply.
 
The data shows
