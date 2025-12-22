Water-soluble fertiliser imports steady despite China export crackdown

China’s crackdown on its export of water-soluble fertilisers (WSFs), that form part of the broader speciality fertilisers category, was expected to lead to a big drop in import because India’s northern neighbour accounted for more than half the supplies, but the recent data shows that till November there has been no impact owing to the fact that shipment from Norway and Russia has gone up sharply.

China has been intermittently imposing curbs on the export of speciality fertilisers to India over the past few years. This became acute from April-May. Fresh curbs came into force in October.

