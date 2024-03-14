Wholesale inflation eases to 0.2% in Feb, food inflation rises marginally

Headline inflation data in February from Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, China, India and Taiwan exceeded economist estimates mostly due to a surge in food prices. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.2 per cent from 0.27 per cent in the preceding month.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20 per cent (provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Food inflation moved up marginally to 6.95 per cent in February from 6.85 per cent in January, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.78 per cent, up from 19.71 in January.

The WPI inflation in pulses was at 18.48 per cent in February compared to 16.06 in January.