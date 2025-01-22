Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / SSC MTS 2024: Result announced at official website, check details

SSC MTS 2024: Result announced at official website, check details

The Staff Selection Commission announced the Paper 1 results for the Havaldar position on its official website on 21 January. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result

SSC MTS Result 2024

SSC MTS Result 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024, have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Once the SSC MTS Result 2024 is announced, candidates who took the test can view the scorecard on the official website at ssc.gov.in. They will be needed to fill in their login credentials, such as user ID and password. 
 
The exam was held between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to serve a total of 9,583 openings, including 6,144 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and 3,439 seats for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Result 2024: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
 
 
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the result link
 
Step 3: Fill in your registration number and other required details.

Also Read

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC MTS Results 2024 to be out soon; Know when, where to check

Exam, National exam

SSC GD 2025: Important notice issued for constable exam, view details

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC MTS admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

Exam, National exam

SSC CGL 2024: Exam 2024 begins today, view full guidelines, other details

Exam, National exam

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 39,000 vacancies opens

 
Step 4: The SSC MTS Result 2024 will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 5: View and download the result. Take a print out for further use. 

SSC MTS Result 2024: Physical Test

For the male candidates, the minimum height for the SSC MTS physical test should be 157 cm. Gorkha, Garhwali, Assamese, and Scheduled Tribe candidates are given a relaxation of 5 cm in this. Apart from this, the chest of the applicant should be 81 cm (5 cm chest expansion). 
 
For female candidates, the minimum height has been fixed at 152 cm. Female candidates from Gorkha, Garhwali, Assamese, and Scheduled Tribe categories will be provided a relaxation of 2.5 cm in height. The minimum weight of a female candidate should be 28 kg. Whereas, there is a relaxation of 2 kg for the reserved category candidates. 

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

    • For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue): Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.
      
    • For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and specific MTS positions: The age limit is between 18 and 27 years.

SSC MTS Result 2024: What’s Next?

SSC will also announce the cut off marks alongside the MTS Havaldar result. Candidates who secure the prescribed cut off marks in SSC MTS Result 2024 can participate in the further recruitment process, that is, PET / PST / DV.
 

More From This Section

UPSC IAS 2025

UPSC IAS 2025: Notification for civil services prelims exam released

Indian Bank

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores out at official website, check details

Exam, National exam

VMOU Kota admit card announced for December 2024 TEE - check details

College students, students

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: NTA releases important information on exam - details here

Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon