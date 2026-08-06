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Home / Education / News / 80 agricultural universities adopt NEP 2020 reforms, 1,902 MoUs signed

80 agricultural universities adopt NEP 2020 reforms, 1,902 MoUs signed

Eighty agricultural universities have adopted NEP 2020 reforms, with 1,902 industry partnerships and expanded internships to strengthen skills and research

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The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been assigned the responsibility of aiding, imparting and coordinating agricultural education

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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In a push to align higher agricultural education with modern industry demands, 80 agricultural universities have fully adopted the NEP 2020-aligned Sixth Deans' Committee recommendations, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
 
A total of 1,902 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed for industry-academia collaboration in agricultural universities, covering internships, joint research projects, faculty exchange and industry-led curriculum development, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha a few days ago.
 
The minister stated that the government has taken various measures to promote industry-academia collaboration, such as multi-stage industry internships offered across 13 undergraduate (UG) disciplines in agriculture and allied fields, with exit options after the first and second years, as well as during the eighth semester of the UG programme.
 
 
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been assigned the responsibility of aiding, imparting and coordinating agricultural education. It develops and revises UG curricula and programmes in association with agricultural universities.
 
To support these institutions, the Central government provided ₹1,679.13 crore in financial assistance under the plan scheme, "Strengthening and Development of Higher Agricultural Education in India", during the last five years (2021-22 to 2025-26). This funding aims to upgrade, strengthen, modernise and enhance amenities and infrastructure across universities.

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Additionally, ICAR and state agricultural universities (SAUs) implement joint research projects with industries in agriculture and allied sectors, the minister said.
 
ICAR also provides internships to veterinary graduates for six months at the rate of ₹3,000 per month. Furthermore, it supports quality assurance through accreditation, faculty competence, scholarships and fellowships, IT support and infrastructure upgradation.
 
These collaborations and interventions have yielded a positive impact on student placements, skill development, research output and quality human resource development across state and agricultural universities, the minister added.
   

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 8:09 PM IST