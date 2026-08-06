BSEH Haryana HTET result 2026 out at htet.eapplynow.com; check details

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2026. Candidates can check and download the scorecard PDF on the official website at htet.eapplynow.com.

Candidates must have at least one original government-issued photo ID and the original admit card. Verification at any other district is not allowed, and photocopies, scanned copies, or digital copies will not be accepted. The Haryana Board has the authority to change the biometric verification schedule or location if needed.

How to check the HTET scorecard 2026?

· Visit the official website at htet.eapplynow.com

· Click on HTET marksheet PDF link

· Use Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of Birth as the needed in the login credentials

· HTET scorecard PDF will displayed on the screen for download

· Save HTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later use.

How to download HTET final answer key 2026?

· Visit the official website at htet.eapplynow.com

· Click on HTET final answer key PDF link

· HTET final answer key PDF will display on the screen for download

ALSO READ: NEET Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 1 Choice Filling Window · Save HTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy for later.

BSEH Haryana HTET marking scheme 2026

Candidates in the general category and those who took the HTET 2026 from states other than Haryana must receive at least 90 out of 150 marks, or 60%, in accordance with the specified qualifying conditions. Candidates in the reserved category who reside in Haryana must receive 82 marks, or 55%.

What after the BSEH Haryana HTET exam result 2026?

According to the information, eligible applicants must finish their biometric verification at the specified locations between August 10 and August 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ALSO READ: UPTET Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh TET result soon at upessc.up.gov.in Candidates who reside in Haryana must show up at the verification centre in their home districts. Candidates who are not residents must go to the exam centre in the first city of their choice.

About BSEH Haryana HTET exam 2026

The HTET 2026 was held on July 4 and 5, 2026 across multiple test centres in Haryana. The exam was carried out offline in pen-and-paper format in various shifts for all three papers. This year, a total of 2,33,294 candidates applied for the exam, including 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men.

The PGT examination was held at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates, while the TGT exam was conducted for a total of 1, 19,141 candidates at 383 centres. The PRT examination was held at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates.