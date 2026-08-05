UGC NET June 2026 answer key date: The UGC NET provisional answer key 2026 for the June session is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. When it is released, the candidates can download it directly from the official portal.

The answer key will be made available together with the question paper and response sheet. For a limited duration, the objection window will also be accessible. Candidates may raise objections if there is any discrepancy. The dates of the UGC NET 2026 exam were June 22–30 and July 5.

How to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key?

· Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

· Click on the 'UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key' or 'View Response Sheet/Answer Key Challenge' link available on the homepage.

· Fill in your Application Number, Date of Birth/Password, and the Security Pin (Captcha).

· Press on Submit to log in, and the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper will display on the screen.

ALSO READ: ICMAI CMA June 2026 result announced: Inter, Final pass rates, merit list · Download the PDF files and save them for later use.

What are the details given on the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

All of the exam's questions have accurate answers in the answer key. The following are some of the details included on the answer key:

· Exam date and shift

· Exam subject name and code

· Question ID

· Correct option ID.

What to do after the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?