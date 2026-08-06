CBSE opens Class 10 scanned copies portal; revaluation to begin August 14

The post-result process for the 2026 Class 10 main and second board exams has begun, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exercise will be carried out on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The entire post-result procedure will be carried out in three phases. According to the board's August 5 announcement, students in Class 10 have till August 9 to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets by paying ₹300 each subject.

How to apply for CBSE application class 10?

· Visit the official CBSE website.

· Press on the verification process link on the homepage.

· Log in using the required details.

· Enter the application form.

· Make the payment of the required fee online.

· Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

· Keep a printed copy for later use.

Inside the CBSE application portal for Class 10

Students who want to contest the evaluation can use the official portal to apply online for mark verification or re-evaluation between August 16 and August 19 after looking over the scanned answer sheets.

This year, the board has mandated that before submitting an application for re-evaluation or mark verification, students must first receive a scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon at cbse.gov.in, know more The notification establishes separate guidelines for students who took both the Main and Second Board examinations. These students can request a re-evaluation or verification of the answer book for either exam, but they can also acquire scanned copies of their answer sheets from both tests.

More about the CBSE Class 10 application

Students requesting marks verification should be aware that the procedure will only entail verifying that all responses have been assessed. The marks have been accurately totalled, and that the given marks have been transferred.

ALSO READ: NEET Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 1 Choice Filling Window The initial evaluation will not be re-evaluated. By paying ₹100 for each question, students can also request a re-evaluation.

CBSE class 10th application

All Class 10 students have been directed by CBSE to complete the online application by the stated deadlines. Applications that are submitted after the deadlines will not be accepted.

There are no refunds for the costs incurred for post-result services including obtaining scanned copies, verification, and re-evaluation.